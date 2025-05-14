Fund Update: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ opened a $266.9M position in $TAGG stock

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ has opened a new $266.9M position in $TAGG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TAGG.
$TAGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $TAGG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 6,236,536 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,923,740
- TOWERPOINT WEALTH, LLC added 36,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,561,900
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 21,217 shares (+174.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,472
- 1900 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 13,039 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $558,069
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 11,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,179
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 11,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,179
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 6,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $272,379
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
