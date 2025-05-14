Fund Update: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ opened a $127.1M position in $TMSL stock

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ has opened a new $127.1M position in $TMSL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMSL.
$TMSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TMSL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,169,160 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,075,996
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 724,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,080,169
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 681,312 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,766,389
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 401,627 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,241,590
- SOUDERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 290,989 shares (+177.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,869,344
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 276,237 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,419,703
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 176,213 shares (+345.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,370,972
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.