Fund Update: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. opened a $403.0M position in $AVLV stock

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. has opened a new $403.0M position in $AVLV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVLV.
$AVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $AVLV stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 6,179,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,968,390
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 2,198,406 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,358,055
- PRAIRIEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC added 886,083 shares (+258.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,163,761
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC removed 801,673 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,277,096
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 488,900 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,643,852
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 374,215 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,402,560
- VOISARD ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 306,122 shares (+2613.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,439,765
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVLV ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.