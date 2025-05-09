Fund Update: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 944,384 shares of $JAVA to their portfolio

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. has added 944,384 shares of $JAVA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JAVA.
$JAVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $JAVA stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,850,809 shares (+641.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $560,256,209
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,095,605 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,694,741
- SAGESPRING WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 2,803,939 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,162,284
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,046,448 shares (+37.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,491,305
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 979,103 shares (+465.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,212,204
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 944,384 shares (+1071.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,006,159
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 922,589 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,399,883
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
