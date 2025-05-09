Fund Update: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 4,639,374 shares of $IDEV to their portfolio

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. has added 4,639,374 shares of $IDEV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IDEV.
$IDEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $IDEV stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. added 4,639,374 shares (+436.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,606,474
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 2,072,500 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,774,525
- BANK OF FINLAND removed 1,364,742 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,984,916
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,231,925 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,422,204
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 980,173 shares (+343.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,524,117
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 829,538 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,480,314
- SEI INVESTMENTS CO added 579,920 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,387,442
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
