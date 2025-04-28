Fund Update: PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC added 235,727 shares of NIKE ($NKE) to their portfolio

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC has added 235,727 shares of $NKE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NKE.

NIKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 860 institutional investors add shares of NIKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NIKE Insider Trading Activity

NIKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977

NIKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

NIKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

NIKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

