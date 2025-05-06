Fund Update: PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD opened a $7.0M position in $TKO stock

PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD has opened a new $7.0M position in $TKO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TKO.

$TKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $TKO stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TKO Insider Trading Activity

$TKO insiders have traded $TKO stock on the open market 309 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 301 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARIEL EMANUEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 99 purchases buying 2,761,497 shares for an estimated $426,391,820 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK S SHAPIRO (See Remarks) sold 31,666 shares for an estimated $4,494,672

NICK KHAN sold 27,505 shares for an estimated $3,904,059

JONATHAN KRAFT has made 3 purchases buying 23,500 shares for an estimated $3,528,112 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW M SCHLEIMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,684 shares for an estimated $1,238,679 .

. SETH D KRAUSS (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,503 shares for an estimated $927,570 .

. SHANE KAPRAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $165,459 .

. SONYA E MEDINA purchased 233 shares for an estimated $33,302

$TKO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TKO in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

$TKO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TKO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TKO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $180.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $164.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research set a target price of $195.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $165.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024

