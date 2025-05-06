Fund Update: PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 95,751 shares of ALIBABA GROUP ($BABA) to their portfolio

PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD has added 95,751 shares of $BABA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BABA.

ALIBABA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of ALIBABA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALIBABA GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

ALIBABA GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/22/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/18/2024

