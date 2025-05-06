Fund Update: PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 220,295 shares of $DGRW to their portfolio

PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD has added 220,295 shares of $DGRW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DGRW.
$DGRW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $DGRW stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 1,419,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,918,010
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC removed 1,419,501 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,361,349
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 865,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,056,649
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 793,206 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,194,161
- COMERICA BANK added 718,200 shares (+1081.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,123,926
- WORLD INVESTMENT ADVISORS removed 605,874 shares (-81.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,385,097
- SILVER OAK SECURITIES, INCORPORATED added 478,724 shares (+8470.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,230,898
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DGRW ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.