Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 769,946 shares of ORACLE ($ORCL) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 769,946 shares of $ORCL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.

ORACLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,601 institutional investors add shares of ORACLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ORACLE Insider Trading Activity

ORACLE insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ORACLE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,346,642,561 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ORACLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ORACLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ORACLE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.

ORACLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $250.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.