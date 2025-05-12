Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 687,397 shares of MICROSOFT ($MSFT) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 687,397 shares of $MSFT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSFT.
MICROSOFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,651 institutional investors add shares of MICROSOFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,657 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 16,775,597 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,297,391,357
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 14,385,041 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,063,294,781
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 11,600,470 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,889,598,105
- NORGES BANK added 8,131,702 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,427,512,393
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,314,509 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,793,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,066,307 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,620,984
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,058,289 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,649,611,107
MICROSOFT Insider Trading Activity
MICROSOFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944.
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546.
- CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340
MICROSOFT Government Contracts
We have seen $414,092,649 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT PREMIER SUPPORT (MPS) FOR THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS ...: $60,246,000
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND UNIFIED SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. NAVY / PROGRAM EXECUTIVE OFFICE DIGITA...: $49,160,125
- NETCOM, ARCYBER, USARC MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES: $24,038,550
- MICROSOFT AZURE STRATUS HSTXXX0000002144 93A34F: $21,853,018
- JOINT WARFIGHTING CLOUD CAPABILITY: $9,328,000
MICROSOFT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 02/12, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 04/29, 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 04/08, 04/03 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $600,000 on 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $5,105,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21, 01/16, 11/14, 11/12.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/04, 01/17, 01/03, 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS purchased up to $15,000 on 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
MICROSOFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/28/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
MICROSOFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $472.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
