Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 687,397 shares of MICROSOFT ($MSFT) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 687,397 shares of $MSFT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSFT.

MICROSOFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,651 institutional investors add shares of MICROSOFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,657 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICROSOFT Insider Trading Activity

MICROSOFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

. JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340

MICROSOFT Government Contracts

We have seen $414,092,649 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICROSOFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MICROSOFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/28/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

MICROSOFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $472.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

