Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 558,138 shares of MOODY'S ($MCO) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 558,138 shares of $MCO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MCO.

MOODY'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of MOODY'S stock to their portfolio, and 518 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOODY'S Insider Trading Activity

MOODY'S insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 3,908 shares for an estimated $1,852,162.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MOODY'S Government Contracts

We have seen $24,448,121 of award payments to $MCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MOODY'S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MOODY'S, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCO forecast page.

MOODY'S Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $520.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $456.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $520.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $545.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCO ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.