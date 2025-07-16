Stocks
Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 2,310,067 shares of COPART ($CPRT) to their portfolio

July 16, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 2,310,067 shares of $CPRT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRT.

COPART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of COPART stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 6,127,713 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,767,278
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 2,958,259 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,407,876
  • FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 2,642,100 shares (+195.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,516,439
  • PINESTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,310,067 shares (+56.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $113,354,987
  • AMUNDI added 2,299,192 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,111,275
  • DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 2,143,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,326,526
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,134,890 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,813,425

COPART Insider Trading Activity

COPART insiders have traded $CPRT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN D COHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,000.
  • JAMES E MEEKS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

COPART Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

COPART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

COPART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Jash Patwa from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 02/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News

