Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 2,310,067 shares of COPART ($CPRT) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 2,310,067 shares of $CPRT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CPRT.

COPART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of COPART stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COPART Insider Trading Activity

COPART insiders have traded $CPRT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D COHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,000 .

. JAMES E MEEKS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

COPART Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CPRT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

COPART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

COPART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPRT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CPRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jash Patwa from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 02/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

