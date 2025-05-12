Fund Update: PineStone Asset Management Inc. added 2,143,523 shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING ($TSM) to their portfolio

PineStone Asset Management Inc. has added 2,143,523 shares of $TSM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,196 institutional investors add shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 1,082 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 01/28.

on 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

