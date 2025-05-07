Fund Update: Phoenix Financial Ltd. opened a $41.8M position in $SBIO stock

Phoenix Financial Ltd. has opened a new $41.8M position in $SBIO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SBIO.
$SBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $SBIO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. added 1,465,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,784,682
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 164,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,435,317
- GTS SECURITIES LLC added 41,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,382,999
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 30,198 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $997,439
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC removed 21,349 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $608,843
- RIDGEWOOD INVESTMENTS LLC removed 15,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,965
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 14,989 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,086
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
