Fund Update: Phoenix Financial Ltd. added 720,060 shares of TARGET ($TGT) to their portfolio

Phoenix Financial Ltd. has added 720,060 shares of $TGT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TGT.

TARGET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of TARGET stock to their portfolio, and 1,097 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TARGET Insider Trading Activity

TARGET insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C CORNELL (Executive Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $7,140,109

DON H LIU (Executive Officer) sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

RICHARD H. GOMEZ (Executive Officer) sold 6,348 shares for an estimated $997,715

MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $153,130

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.