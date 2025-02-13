Fund Update: Phoenix Financial Ltd. added 720,060 shares of TARGET ($TGT) to their portfolio

Phoenix Financial Ltd. has added 720,060 shares of $TGT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TGT.
TARGET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of TARGET stock to their portfolio, and 1,097 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 5,678,935 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $885,118,809
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,732,801 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $425,934,363
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,134,319 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,517,242
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,068,832 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,664,709
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,043,320 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $318,471,855
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,020,602 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $314,931,027
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,734,692 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,495,664
TARGET Insider Trading Activity
TARGET insiders have traded $TGT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN C CORNELL (Executive Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $7,140,109
- DON H LIU (Executive Officer) sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,000,000
- RICHARD H. GOMEZ (Executive Officer) sold 6,348 shares for an estimated $997,715
- MATTHEW A LIEGEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $153,130
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
