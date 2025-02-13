Fund Update: Phoenix Financial Ltd. added 1,606,989 shares of $XLI to their portfolio

Phoenix Financial Ltd. has added 1,606,989 shares of $XLI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLI.
$XLI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of $XLI stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 4,212,148 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $570,493,325
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 2,300,000 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $311,512,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,837,468 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,104,783
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,650,302 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $223,516,902
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. added 1,606,989 shares (+1383.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,736,870
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,601,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $216,880,749
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,236,430 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,912,016
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
