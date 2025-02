Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Just Disclosed New Holdings

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

A decrease of -1,929,622 shares of $HLT (~ $476,925,374 ). This was a decrease of ~26% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~26% from their previous position. A decrease of -4,161,632 shares of $CMG (~ $250,946,410 ). This was a decrease of ~14% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~14% from their previous position. An addition of 2,488,608 shares of $NKE (~ $188,312,967) . This was an increase of ~15% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~15% over their previous position. An addition of 2,157,181 shares of $BN (~$123,930,048). This was an increase of ~7% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's fund page for Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. for more details.

This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.