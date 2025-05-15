Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added 6,111,593 shares of BROOKFIELD ORATION ($BN) to their portfolio

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. has added 6,111,593 shares of $BN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BN.
BROOKFIELD ORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,322,976 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,387,172
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 6,111,593 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,308,589
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 5,711,029 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,315,029
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,788,312 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,545,431
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,500,003 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,435,157
- REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA added 3,303,102 shares (+123.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,115,575
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 3,245,247 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,083,395
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
