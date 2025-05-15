Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added 451,492 shares of GOOGLE ($GOOGL) to their portfolio

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. has added 451,492 shares of $GOOGL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOGL.

GOOGLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,320 institutional investors add shares of GOOGLE stock to their portfolio, and 2,333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOGLE Insider Trading Activity

GOOGLE insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 91 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 91 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 151,566 shares for an estimated $28,554,287 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $19,270,062 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 17,449 shares for an estimated $3,247,080 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $673,717 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $118,612.

GOOGLE Government Contracts

We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GOOGLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GOOGLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

GOOGLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024

