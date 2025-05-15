Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added 451,492 shares of GOOGLE ($GOOGL) to their portfolio

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. has added 451,492 shares of $GOOGL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GOOGL.
GOOGLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,320 institutional investors add shares of GOOGLE stock to their portfolio, and 2,333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 27,253,569 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,214,491,910
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,112,901 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,800,979,010
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 14,307,345 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,212,487,830
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,598,727 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,102,907,143
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,049,568 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,554,065,195
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,810,827 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,189,551
GOOGLE Insider Trading Activity
GOOGLE insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 91 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 91 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 151,566 shares for an estimated $28,554,287.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $19,270,062.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 17,449 shares for an estimated $3,247,080.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $673,717.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $118,612.
GOOGLE Government Contracts
We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STRATUS POOL 1 CLOUD SERVICE BOA TO FOR GOOGLE CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDER CORE SERVICES: $6,189,593
- PR12901727_GOOGLE MIGRATION: $13,880
GOOGLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
GOOGLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
GOOGLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
