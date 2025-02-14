Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added 2,488,608 shares of NIKE ($NKE) to their portfolio

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. has added 2,488,608 shares of $NKE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NKE.

NIKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 818 institutional investors add shares of NIKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NIKE Insider Trading Activity

NIKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 45,190 shares for an estimated $3,463,361

HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

NIKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/20.

on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to on 09/20. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 09/11.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.