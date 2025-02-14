Fund Update: Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. added 2,488,608 shares of NIKE ($NKE) to their portfolio

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. has added 2,488,608 shares of $NKE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NKE.
NIKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 818 institutional investors add shares of NIKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 13,587,744 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,201,156,569
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,898,591 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,356,380
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 6,709,985 shares (+6029.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,744,564
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,174,178 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,860,049
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,065,694 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,651,064
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 3,121,929 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,236,367
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,856,326 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,138,188
NIKE Insider Trading Activity
NIKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold 45,190 shares for an estimated $3,463,361
- HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983
- JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624
NIKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 08/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 09/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 09/11.
