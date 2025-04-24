Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $64.7M position in $SNEX stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $64.7M position in $SNEX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNEX.
$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERPETUAL LTD added 846,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,678,889
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 498,860 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,582,192
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. removed 178,710 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,508,218
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 168,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,556,832
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 168,098 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,468,561
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 152,847 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,974,420
- NORGES BANK added 107,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,551,369
$SNEX Insider Trading Activity
$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456.
- PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,947 shares for an estimated $4,741,197.
- GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295
- DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118.
- MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011
- ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306.
- JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252
$SNEX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
