Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $64.7M position in $SNEX stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $64.7M position in $SNEX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNEX.

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (CEO/President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $7,768,456 .

. PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,947 shares for an estimated $4,741,197 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,284 shares for an estimated $1,129,118 .

. MARK LOWRY MAURER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,011

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $180,252

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNEX forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNEX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.