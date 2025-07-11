Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $57.8M position in $TW stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $57.8M position in $TW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TW.

$TW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TW stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TW Insider Trading Activity

$TW insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,925 shares for an estimated $1,247,536 .

. ENRICO BRUNI (MD, Co-Head of Global Markets) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $892,531 .

. JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $655,859

DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $433,413

SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) sold 2,314 shares for an estimated $327,382

STEVEN BERNS sold 450 shares for an estimated $63,585

$TW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

$TW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TW in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

$TW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $146.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $159.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $153.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Michael Carrier from B of A Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $145.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 02/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

