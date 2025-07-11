Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $57.8M position in $TW stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $57.8M position in $TW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TW.
$TW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TW stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,448,223 shares (+81.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,003,186
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 960,100 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,536,446
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 768,000 shares (+164.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,017,280
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 631,444 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,744,176
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 558,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,918,324
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 531,521 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,909,607
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 527,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,294,092
$TW Insider Trading Activity
$TW insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,925 shares for an estimated $1,247,536.
- ENRICO BRUNI (MD, Co-Head of Global Markets) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $892,531.
- JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $655,859
- DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $433,413
- SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) sold 2,314 shares for an estimated $327,382
- STEVEN BERNS sold 450 shares for an estimated $63,585
$TW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
$TW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TW in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
$TW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $146.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $159.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $153.0 on 04/09/2025
- Michael Carrier from B of A Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 04/02/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $145.0 on 02/07/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 02/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
