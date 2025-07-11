Stocks
Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $57.8M position in $TW stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $57.8M position in $TW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TW.

$TW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $TW stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TW Insider Trading Activity

$TW insiders have traded $TW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SARA FURBER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,925 shares for an estimated $1,247,536.
  • ENRICO BRUNI (MD, Co-Head of Global Markets) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $892,531.
  • JUSTIN PETERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $655,859
  • DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $433,413
  • SCOTT ZUCKER (Chief Risk Officer) sold 2,314 shares for an estimated $327,382
  • STEVEN BERNS sold 450 shares for an estimated $63,585

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TW in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
  • TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TW forecast page.

$TW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $146.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $159.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $153.0 on 04/09/2025
  • Michael Carrier from B of A Securities set a target price of $212.0 on 04/02/2025
  • Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $145.0 on 02/07/2025
  • Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 02/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TW ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

