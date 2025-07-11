Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $107.5M position in $GTLS stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $107.5M position in $GTLS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GTLS.

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422

JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622

JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126

GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917

$GTLS Government Contracts

We have seen $2,706,987 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GTLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $169.0 on 07/10/2025

Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025

Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 04/24/2025

Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $214.0 on 04/22/2025

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $208.0 on 04/01/2025

Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $225.0 on 02/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

