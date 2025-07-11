Fund Update: Perpetual Ltd opened a $107.5M position in $GTLS stock

Perpetual Ltd has opened a new $107.5M position in $GTLS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GTLS.
$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERPETUAL LTD added 652,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $107,498,009
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 529,872 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,492,321
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 507,848 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,312,937
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,422,998
- FMR LLC removed 341,159 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,249,713
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 327,938 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,341,129
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 295,738 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,692,737
$GTLS Insider Trading Activity
$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422
- JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622
- JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126
- GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880
- HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917
$GTLS Government Contracts
We have seen $2,706,987 of award payments to $GTLS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511291567!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $249,350
- 8511165143!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $237,850
- 8511272126!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $234,984
- 8511189391!MOTOR,ALTERNATING C: $217,758
- 8511212785!FAN,VANEAXIAL: $208,578
$GTLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
$GTLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $169.0 on 07/10/2025
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025
- Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $173.0 on 04/24/2025
- Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $214.0 on 04/22/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $208.0 on 04/01/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $225.0 on 02/13/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
