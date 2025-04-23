Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC opened a $8.5M position in $TSPA stock

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $8.5M position in $TSPA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSPA.
$TSPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TSPA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 939,553 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,735,274
- ALPHA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 834,196 shares (+2561.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,330,331
- FIRST NATIONAL TRUST CO added 486,467 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,984,684
- M&T BANK CORP added 310,271 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,470,718
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 308,567 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,407,721
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 241,131 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,478,165
- EATON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LLC added 231,780 shares (+88.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,568,906
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSPA ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.