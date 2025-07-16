Stocks

Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC opened a $3.0M position in $SHLD stock

July 16, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $3.0M position in $SHLD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SHLD.

$SHLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $SHLD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,811,338 shares (+854.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,317,783
  • 3EDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,716,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,926,163
  • MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 1,203,377 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,017,199
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 863,115 shares (+288.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,178,003
  • STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 605,654 shares (+2699.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,193,193
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 559,680 shares (+277.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,053,104
  • BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC added 506,839 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,593,355

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

