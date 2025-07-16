Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added 32,971 shares of $CIBR to their portfolio

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has added 32,971 shares of $CIBR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CIBR.
$CIBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $CIBR stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 657,652 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,432,076
- MORGAN STANLEY added 553,697 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,882,911
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 481,607 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,341,241
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 460,276 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,997,388
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 430,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,122,823
- UBS GROUP AG removed 383,686 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,172,218
- CWM, LLC added 319,085 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,102,355
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
