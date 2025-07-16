Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added 137,603 shares of $DBA to their portfolio

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has added 137,603 shares of $DBA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DBA.
$DBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $DBA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 322,901 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,505,212
- MORGAN STANLEY added 159,045 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,189,245
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 137,603 shares (+408.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,598,318
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC added 125,305 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,300,533
- CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI added 122,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,223,726
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 114,965 shares (+513.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,028,178
- UBS GROUP AG added 80,775 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,127,613
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
