Fund Update: Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC opened a $1.7M position in $MGK stock

Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC has opened a new $1.7M position in $MGK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MGK.
$MGK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $MGK stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP removed 874,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $300,466,236
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 393,204 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,452,851
- ASSETMARK, INC added 258,515 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,850,113
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 240,370 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,245,485
- MORGAN STANLEY added 177,195 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,850,534
- MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. removed 152,216 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,016,478
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 142,771 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,028,989
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MGK ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.