Fund Update: Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC added 5,376 shares of XYLEM ($XYL) to their portfolio

Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC has added 5,376 shares of $XYL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XYL.

XYLEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 464 institutional investors add shares of XYLEM stock to their portfolio, and 481 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XYLEM Insider Trading Activity

XYLEM insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

XYLEM Government Contracts

We have seen $95,110 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

XYLEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

