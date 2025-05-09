Fund Update: Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC added 12,566 shares of PROLOGIS ($PLD) to their portfolio

Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC has added 12,566 shares of $PLD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLD.
PROLOGIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of PROLOGIS stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,893,284 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,220,118
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,334,817 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,490,156
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,137,719 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,656,898
- VALEO FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 2,862,183 shares (+282.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,963,437
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,500,761 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,330,437
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,013,087 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,783,295
- FMR LLC added 1,875,978 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,290,874
PROLOGIS Insider Trading Activity
PROLOGIS insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783
PROLOGIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
PROLOGIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
PROLOGIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 05/02/2025
- Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 01/08/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
