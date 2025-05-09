Fund Update: Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC added 12,566 shares of PROLOGIS ($PLD) to their portfolio

Pathway Financial Advisers, LLC has added 12,566 shares of $PLD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLD.

PROLOGIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of PROLOGIS stock to their portfolio, and 717 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROLOGIS Insider Trading Activity

PROLOGIS insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783

PROLOGIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PROLOGIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

PROLOGIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 01/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

