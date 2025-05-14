Fund Update: PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP opened a $37.9M position in $SNPS stock

PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP has opened a new $37.9M position in $SNPS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNPS.
$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 684 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,135,602 shares (+326.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $487,002,917
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 910,206 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,341,843
- NORGES BANK removed 857,101 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,002,541
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 673,837 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,974,997
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 490,478 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,341,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 481,719 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,585,193
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 469,064 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,158,096
$SNPS Insider Trading Activity
$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205.
- GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652
- SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968
$SNPS Government Contracts
We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SYNOPSYS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION (EDA) TO DESIGN, FABRICATE, ASSEMBLE, BUILD, TEST, EVALUATE, VERIFY, ...: $203,377
- PURCHASE OF SEMICONDUCTOR SIMULATION SOFTWARE: $119,529
- SYNOPSYS RENEWAL: $115,732
- TO RENEW CODE V/ETD: $112,238
- SYNOPSIS BASE LICENSE AND MAINTENANCE: $94,656
$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.
$SNPS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024
