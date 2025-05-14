Fund Update: PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP opened a $37.9M position in $SNPS stock

PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP has opened a new $37.9M position in $SNPS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNPS.

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 684 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968

$SNPS Government Contracts

We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.

$SNPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

