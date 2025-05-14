Fund Update: PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP opened a $13.5M position in $XLE stock

PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP has opened a new $13.5M position in $XLE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLE.
$XLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 807 institutional investors add shares of $XLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,010 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,087,138 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $864,064,241
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,776,624 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,505,611
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,772,850 shares (+305.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352,572,832
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 3,050,982 shares (+829.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,114,267
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,588,452 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,890,839
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,238,649 shares (+238.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,201,749
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,967,025 shares (+5480.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,495,361
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
