Fund Update: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC opened a $899.1M position in $BRO stock

PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC has opened a new $899.1M position in $BRO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRO.
$BRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 7,227,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $899,138,942
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 4,069,273 shares (+97.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $506,217,561
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,693,872 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,717,676
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,594,373 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,657,933
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,098,089 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,602,271
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB added 832,100 shares (+172.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,513,240
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 764,275 shares (+1711.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,971,335
$BRO Insider Trading Activity
$BRO insiders have traded $BRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HYATT J BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 418,928 shares for an estimated $46,815,204.
$BRO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$BRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
