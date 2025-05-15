Fund Update: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC opened a $899.1M position in $BRO stock

PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC has opened a new $899.1M position in $BRO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRO.

$BRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BRO Insider Trading Activity

$BRO insiders have traded $BRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HYATT J BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 418,928 shares for an estimated $46,815,204.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05.

on 02/10, 02/06, 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRO forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRO ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.