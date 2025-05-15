Stocks
Fund Update: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC opened a $899.1M position in $BRO stock

May 15, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC has opened a new $899.1M position in $BRO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRO.

$BRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $BRO stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRO Insider Trading Activity

$BRO insiders have traded $BRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HYATT J BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 418,928 shares for an estimated $46,815,204.

$BRO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BRO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

