Fund Update: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,133,785 shares of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES ($AMD) to their portfolio

PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC has added 4,133,785 shares of $AMD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMD.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,128 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 1,470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Insider Trading Activity

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,496 shares for an estimated $10,912,739 .

. MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/07.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $110.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

