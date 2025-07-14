Fund Update: PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC opened a $171.0M position in $OEF stock

PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC has opened a new $171.0M position in $OEF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OEF.
We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of $OEF stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 3,418,304 shares (+499.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $925,779,272
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,003,899 shares (+126.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,885,966
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 743,410 shares (+3712.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,337,730
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 613,679 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,202,683
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 586,022 shares (+1265.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $158,712,338
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 561,729 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $170,962,221
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 455,607 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,392,043
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
