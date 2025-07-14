Fund Update: PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC opened a $154.6M position in $NVDA stock

PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC has opened a new $154.6M position in $NVDA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVDA.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,680 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,027,933 shares for an estimated $288,479,262 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 975,000 shares for an estimated $152,014,734 .

. TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600

A BROOKE SEAWELL has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 673,618 shares for an estimated $103,998,852 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 168,195 shares for an estimated $25,673,039 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 117,160 shares for an estimated $15,070,452 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 38 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $185.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $185.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ananda Barush from Loop Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 05/29/2025

