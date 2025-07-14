Fund Update: PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC opened a $131.5M position in $MSFT stock

PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC has opened a new $131.5M position in $MSFT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSFT.
$MSFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,629 institutional investors add shares of $MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 90,533,328 shares (+564387.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $45,032,182,680
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 16,775,597 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,297,391,357
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,341,673 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,755,990,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,314,509 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,793,533
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,066,307 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,652,620,984
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,058,289 shares (+1.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,649,611,107
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,074,505 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,280,308,431
$MSFT Insider Trading Activity
$MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944.
- KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817.
- AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.
$MSFT Government Contracts
We have seen $386,284,319 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT PREMIER SUPPORT (MPS) FOR THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS ...: $54,675,437
- MICROSOFT ENTERPRISE TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS SERVICES (METSS) MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES (MCS) AND MICROSOFT...: $27,550,345
- MICROSOFT AZURE STRATUS HSTXXX0000002144 93A34F: $23,853,018
- THE ENTERPRISE CLOUD MANAGEMENT AGENCY (ECMA) REQUIRES MICROSOFT AZURE CLOUD COMPUTING CAPABILITIES AT DEPA...: $14,777,818
- ARMY CYBER COMMANDS MICROSOFT CONSULTING SERVICES AND MICROSOFT PREMIER SUPPORT: $12,703,201
$MSFT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $615,000 on 06/25, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 06/18, 02/04, 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN W. ROSE sold up to $500,000 on 06/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 8 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 05/21 and 6 sales worth up to $5,075,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21, 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $1,600,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $95,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/03 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 04/29, 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/22, 04/16, 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $115,000 on 04/10, 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
$MSFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
$MSFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $522.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 06/26/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $585.0 on 06/25/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $600.0 on 06/25/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $605.0 on 06/11/2025
