Fund Update: PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC opened a $131.5M position in $MSFT stock

PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC has opened a new $131.5M position in $MSFT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSFT.

$MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,629 institutional investors add shares of $MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSFT Insider Trading Activity

$MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

. KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817 .

. AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.

$MSFT Government Contracts

We have seen $386,284,319 of award payments to $MSFT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

$MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $522.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $530.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $585.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $600.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $605.0 on 06/11/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

