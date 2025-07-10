Fund Update: Orgel Wealth Management, LLC opened a $140.9M position in $MMIT stock

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $140.9M position in $MMIT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MMIT.
$MMIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $MMIT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORGEL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,909,226 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $140,935,040
- MEEDER ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. added 1,705,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,881,194
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 871,933 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,900,234
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 367,173 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,801,136
- CFO4LIFE GROUP, LLC added 323,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,763,978
- PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP added 314,468 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,537,797
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 246,326 shares (+128.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,904,434
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
