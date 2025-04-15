Fund Update: Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added 382,969 shares of $SPYG to their portfolio

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC has added 382,969 shares of $SPYG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPYG.
$SPYG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 497 institutional investors add shares of $SPYG stock to their portfolio, and 426 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 10,754,386 shares (+176.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $945,310,529
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 3,611,863 shares (+148942.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,482,757
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,542,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,395,331
- CONNECTICUT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,782,724 shares (+194.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,601,439
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,620,046 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,302,043
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 1,576,091 shares (+7157.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,538,398
- ORION PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, LLC added 1,397,104 shares (+2707.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,805,441
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
