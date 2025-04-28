Fund Update: OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND opened a $5.3M position in $DASH stock

OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $5.3M position in $DASH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DASH.

$DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DASH Insider Trading Activity

$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 204 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 204 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 650,008 shares for an estimated $113,118,557 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 453,311 shares for an estimated $78,368,777 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 245,746 shares for an estimated $45,776,859 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 198,621 shares for an estimated $34,982,402 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 66,557 shares for an estimated $12,204,407 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 48,678 shares for an estimated $9,010,313 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 34,256 shares for an estimated $6,333,893 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,267 shares for an estimated $1,344,187 .

. SHONA L BROWN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $875,000

ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $49,840.

$DASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$DASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$DASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $220.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Michael McGovern from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $172.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $180.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 10/31/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

