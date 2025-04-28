Fund Update: OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND opened a $5.3M position in $DASH stock

OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND has opened a new $5.3M position in $DASH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DASH.
$DASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 5,900,856 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $989,868,594
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,538,160 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,776,340
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,242,610 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $376,197,827
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,922,076 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,428,249
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,869,866 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,670,021
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 1,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,950,000
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,502,942 shares (+1912.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,118,520
$DASH Insider Trading Activity
$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 204 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 204 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 650,008 shares for an estimated $113,118,557.
- ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 453,311 shares for an estimated $78,368,777.
- PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 245,746 shares for an estimated $45,776,859.
- STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 198,621 shares for an estimated $34,982,402.
- RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 66,557 shares for an estimated $12,204,407.
- TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 48,678 shares for an estimated $9,010,313.
- KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 34,256 shares for an estimated $6,333,893.
- GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,267 shares for an estimated $1,344,187.
- SHONA L BROWN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $875,000
- ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $49,840.
$DASH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
$DASH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/12/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$DASH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025
- Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $220.0 on 01/03/2025
- Michael McGovern from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $172.0 on 10/31/2024
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 10/31/2024
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $180.0 on 10/31/2024
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 10/31/2024
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 10/31/2024
