Fund Update: OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND added 11,098,695 shares of BLUE OWL CAPITAL ($OBDC) to their portfolio

OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND has added 11,098,695 shares of $OBDC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OBDC.

BLUE OWL CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of BLUE OWL CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLUE OWL CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

BLUE OWL CAPITAL insiders have traded $OBDC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRIS TEMPLE purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $222,000

BLUE OWL CAPITAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBDC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

