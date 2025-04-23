Fund Update: OPPENHEIMER & CO INC opened a $7.6M position in $ZROZ stock

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC has opened a new $7.6M position in $ZROZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZROZ.
$ZROZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ZROZ stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 781,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,602,513
- BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC added 505,170 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,664,765
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 451,413 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,975,960
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 395,000 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,104,900
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 300,071 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,590,872
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 248,427 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,047,060
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 245,509 shares (+235.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,846,827
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
