Fund Update: OPPENHEIMER & CO INC opened a $4.6M position in $MAGS stock

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC has opened a new $4.6M position in $MAGS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MAGS.
$MAGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $MAGS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J.SAFRA ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP added 417,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,714,037
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 209,690 shares (+240.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,411,329
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 159,886 shares (+5359.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,700,996
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 155,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,443,752
- RFG ADVISORY, LLC added 122,164 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,602,441
- IMZ ADVISORY INC added 121,464 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,570,339
- OPPENHEIMER & CO INC added 100,482 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,608,104
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAGS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.