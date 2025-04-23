Fund Update: OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. opened a $7.8M position in $OMC stock

OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. has opened a new $7.8M position in $OMC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OMC.
$OMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,992,695 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,451,477
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 1,783,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,413,708
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,752,893 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,818,913
- FMR LLC added 1,436,231 shares (+250.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,573,315
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,338,558 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,169,530
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,027,567 shares (+91.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,411,864
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 747,575 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,321,353
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$OMC Government Contracts
We have seen $119,104,885 of award payments to $OMC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AIR FORCE RECRUITING SERVICE MARKETING AND ADVERTISING REQUIREMENTS CONTRACT TASK ORDER FOR MEDIA SERVICES.: $39,633,463
- PROVIDE ALL LABOR, EQUIPMENT, MATERIALS, SUPPLIES, TOOLS, TRAVEL AND ALL ITEMS NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN A LEAD...: $22,350,294
- AIR FORCE RECRUITING NATIONAL MARKETING & ADVERTISING TASK ORDER FOR MOBILE TOUR OPERATIONS PROGRAM (MTOP): $16,053,999
- AIR FORCE RECRUITING NATIONAL MARKETING & ADVERTISING TASK ORDER FOR PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT PHASE 1.1: $12,925,528
- AIR FORCE RECRUITING SERVICE (AFRS) NATIONAL MARKETING AND ADVERTISING REQUIREMENTS CONTRACT TASK ORDER (TO...: $7,545,792
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$OMC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMC forecast page.
$OMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
- Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $102.0 on 04/11/2025
- Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.