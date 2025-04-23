Stocks
Fund Update: OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. opened a $7.8M position in $OMC stock

April 23, 2025 — 06:50 am EDT

OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. has opened a new $7.8M position in $OMC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OMC.

$OMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OMC Government Contracts

We have seen $119,104,885 of award payments to $OMC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$OMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

$OMC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $102.0 on 04/11/2025
  • Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

