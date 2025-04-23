Fund Update: OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. opened a $5.5M position in $OIH stock

OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. has opened a new $5.5M position in $OIH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OIH.
$OIH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $OIH stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 451,000 shares (+355.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,324,730
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 426,959 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,804,089
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 331,846 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,006,590
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 320,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,872,256
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 315,113 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,468,098
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 256,499 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,570,223
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 199,103 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,002,706
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $OIH ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.