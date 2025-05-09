Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $36.3M position in $TD stock

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $36.3M position in $TD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TD.
$TD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $TD stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 10,571,449 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $562,823,944
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 9,090,026 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $544,856,158
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 7,839,738 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,387,651
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 6,914,942 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,151,512
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,967,078 shares (+95.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,666,655
- FIL LTD added 5,756,584 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,480,532
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 5,247,421 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,372,694
$TD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
