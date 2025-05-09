Stocks
Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $35.3M position in $GE stock

May 09, 2025 — 04:49 pm EDT

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $35.3M position in $GE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GE.

$GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,258 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 989 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GE Insider Trading Activity

$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,806 shares for an estimated $5,252,013.
  • RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410.
  • MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779.

$GE Government Contracts

We have seen $2,996,982,328 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

