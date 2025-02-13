Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $2.9M position in $CTVA stock

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $2.9M position in $CTVA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTVA.
$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,381,436 shares (+2874.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,246,594
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 5,604,838 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,251,572
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,447,663 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,418,884
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,949,165 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,024,438
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. HOLDING AG added 1,685,490 shares (+12712.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,089,957
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,517,170 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,418,003
- FMR LLC removed 1,420,105 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,889,180
$CTVA Insider Trading Activity
$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
$CTVA Government Contracts
We have seen $18,300 of award payments to $CTVA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FIRM-FIXED PRICE ORDER FOR QALCOVA (TECHNICAL GRADE SPINOSAD), 36.6KG DRUM, SHIP TO USDA APHIS IS/MOSCAMED ...: $18,300
$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
