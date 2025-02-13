Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $2.9M position in $CTVA stock

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $2.9M position in $CTVA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTVA.

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367

$CTVA Government Contracts

We have seen $18,300 of award payments to $CTVA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.

on 10/29. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

