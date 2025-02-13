Fund Update: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD opened a $2.3M position in $FCN stock

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD has opened a new $2.3M position in $FCN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FCN.
$FCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $FCN stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 532,664 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,808,070
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 513,549 shares (+9995.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,154,620
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 360,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,921,600
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 274,674 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,498,441
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 254,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,551,224
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 158,892 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,369,027
- FMR LLC removed 149,959 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,661,663
$FCN Insider Trading Activity
$FCN insiders have traded $FCN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERARD E HOLTHAUS sold 1,329 shares for an estimated $296,393
